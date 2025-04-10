Braves and Phillies meet in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (8-3, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-9, fifth in the NL East) Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15…

Philadelphia Phillies (8-3, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-9, fifth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Phillies +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Atlanta is 2-9 overall and 2-2 in home games. The Braves have a 2-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia is 8-3 overall and 3-2 in road games. The Phillies have a 5-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with five extra base hits (three doubles and two home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 8-for-30 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Castellanos has a .308 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has three doubles and two home runs. Bryce Harper is 11-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

