Brewers bring win streak into matchup with the Rockies

Milwaukee Brewers (7-5, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-9, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday, 3:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (7-5, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-9, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (0-0); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Rockies +122; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 1-4 record in home games and a 2-9 record overall. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .355.

Milwaukee has a 2-3 record in road games and a 7-5 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has two home runs, three walks and seven RBI while hitting .271 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 11-for-43 with three doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has six doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 14-for-41 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .233 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.