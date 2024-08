2024 Saturday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times GMT ATHLETICS Men Marathon Gold Medal, 06:00 High Jump Final Gold Medal, 17:00 800m Final Gold Medal, 17:15…

All Times GMT

ATHLETICS

Men

Marathon

Gold Medal, 06:00

High Jump

Final

Gold Medal, 17:00

800m

Final

Gold Medal, 17:15

5000m

Final

Gold Medal, 17:50

4 x 400m Relay

Final

Gold Medal, 19:00

Women

Javelin Throw

Final

Gold Medal, 17:30

100m Hurdles

Final

Gold Medal, 17:35

1500m

Final

Gold Medal, 18:15

4 x 400m Relay

Final

Gold Medal, 19:14

BASKETBALL

Men

Finals

Bronze Medal Game

Germany vs Serbia, 09:00

Gold Medal Game

France vs United States, 19:30

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Men

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Qatar vs Norway, 19:00

Gold Medal Match

Sweden vs Germany, 20:30

BOXING

Men

57kg

Final

1556049 vs 1878687, 19:47

+92kg

Final

1556869 vs 1934775, 20:51

Women

57kg

Final

1887963 vs 1568655, 19:30

75kg

Final

1926826 vs 1965679, 20:34

BREAKING

Men

B-Boys

Round Robin, 14:00

Round Robin – Group A

Shigekix, Japan vs Victor, United States, 14:00

Lithe-Ing, China vs Hiro10, Japan, 14:05

Shigekix, Japan vs Hiro10, Japan, 14:49

Victor, United States vs Lithe-Ing, China, 14:55

Lithe-Ing, China vs Shigekix, Japan, 15:38

Hiro10, Japan vs Victor, United States, 15:44

Round Robin – Group B

Phil Wizard, Canada vs Dany Dann, France, 14:11

J Attack, Australia vs Kuzya, Ukraine, 14:17

Phil Wizard, Canada vs Kuzya, Ukraine, 15:01

Dany Dann, France vs J Attack, Australia, 15:07

J Attack, Australia vs Phil Wizard, Canada, 15:50

Kuzya, Ukraine vs Dany Dann, France, 15:56

Round Robin – Group C

Jeffro, United States vs Lagaet, France, 14:23

Hongten, South Korea vs Lee, Netherlands, 14:29

Jeffro, United States vs Lee, Netherlands, 15:13

Lagaet, France vs Hongten, South Korea, 15:19

Hongten, South Korea vs Jeffro, United States, 16:02

Lee, Netherlands vs Lagaet, France, 16:08

Round Robin – Group D

Amir, Kazakhstan vs Menno, Netherlands, 14:35

Quake, Taiwan vs Billy, Morocco, 14:41

Amir, Kazakhstan vs Billy, Morocco, 15:25

Menno, Netherlands vs Quake, Taiwan, 15:31

Quake, Taiwan vs Amir, Kazakhstan, 16:14

Billy, Morocco vs Menno, Netherlands, 16:20

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1

Quarterfinal, 18:00

Quarterfinal 2

Quarterfinal, 18:07

Quarterfinal 3

Quarterfinal, 18:15

Quarterfinal 4

Quarterfinal, 18:23

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Semifinal, 18:47

Semifinal 2

Semifinal, 18:55

Finals

Bronze Medal Battle

Bronze Medal, 19:19

Gold Medal Battle

Gold Medal, 19:29

CLIMBING

Women

Boulder & Lead

Final

Boulder

Placing, 08:15

Lead

Gold Medal, 10:35

DIVING

Men

10m Platform

Semifinal

Semifinal, 08:00

Final

Gold Medal, 13:00

SOCCER

Women

Finals

Gold Medal Match

Brazil vs United States, 15:00

GOLF

Women’s Individual

Stroke Play

Round 4

Gold Medal, 07:00

HANDBALL

Women

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Denmark vs Sweden, 08:00

Gold Medal Match

Norway vs France, 13:00

MODERN_PENTATHLON

Men’s Individual

Final

Riding Show Jumping

Placing, 15:30

Fencing Bonus Round

Placing, 16:10

Swimming 200m Freestyle

Placing, 16:40

Heat 1

Placing, 16:40

Heat 2

Placing, 16:45

Heat 3

Placing, 16:50

Run

Gold Medal, 17:10

Women’s Individual

Semifinals

Semifinal A, Riding Show Jumping

Semifinal, 07:30

Semifinal A, Fencing Bonus Round

Semifinal, 08:10

Semifinal A, Swimming 200m Freestyle

Semifinal, 08:40

Semifinal A, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 1

Semifinal, 08:40

Semifinal A, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 2

Semifinal, 08:45

Semifinal A, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 3

Semifinal, 08:50

Semifinal A, Laser Run

Semifinal, 09:10

Semifinal B, Riding Show Jumping

Semifinal, 11:30

Semifinal B, Fencing Bonus Round

Semifinal, 12:10

Semifinal B, Swimming 200m Freestyle

Semifinal, 12:40

Semifinal B, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 1

Semifinal, 12:40

Semifinal B, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 2

Semifinal, 12:45

Semifinal B, Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 3

Semifinal, 12:50

Semifinal B, Laser Run

Semifinal, 13:10

TABLE_TENNIS

Women’s Team

Finals

Bronze Medal Team Match

South Korea vs Germany, 4 a.m.

Gold Medal Team Match

China vs Japan, 9 a.m.

TAEKWONDO

Men

+80kg

Qualification Contest

Mara, Papua New Guinea vs Mehdipournejad, Refugee Olympic Team, 07:00

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Finals

Gold Medal Match

France vs Poland, 11:00

Women

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Brazil vs Turkey, 15:15

WEIGHTLIFTING

Men

102kg

Gold Medal, 09:30

+102kg

Gold Medal, 18:30

Women

81kg

Gold Medal, 14:00

WATER_POLO

Men

Finals

Classification 7th-8th

Australia vs Italy, 1:35 p.m.

Women

Finals

Classification 7th-8th

Greece vs Canada, 3 a.m.

Bronze Medal Match

United States vs Netherlands, 4:35 a.m.

Classification 5th-6th

Hungary vs Italy, 8 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

Australia vs Spain, 9:35 a.m.

WRESTLING

Men

Freestyle 125kg

Repechage, 09:00

Repechage

Lazarev, Kyrgyzstan vs Dhesi, Canada, 09:00

Khotsianivskyi, Ukraine vs Baran, Poland, 09:07

Bronze Medal Matches

TBD vs Akgul, Turkey, 17:45

TBD vs Meshvildishvili, Azerbaijan, 17:55

Final

Zare, Iran vs Petriashvili, Georgia, 18:05

Freestyle 74kg

Repechage, 09:00

Repechage

Kadzimahamedau, AIN vs Salkazanov, Slovakia, 09:00

Garzon Caballero, Cuba vs Cabolov, Serbia, 09:07

TBD vs Valiev, Albania, 09:42

Bronze Medal Matches

TBD vs Dake, United States, 17:15

TBD vs Rassadin, Tajikistan, 17:25

Final

Takatani, Japan vs Jamalov, Uzbekistan, 17:35

Freestyle 97kg

1/8 Finals

Final

Magomedov, Azerbaijan vs Perez Sosa, Dominican Republic, 09:14

Lefter, Moldova vs Baranowski, Poland, 09:21

Matcharashvili, Georgia vs de Lange, South Africa, 09:28

McHedlidze, Ukraine vs Ciftci, Turkey, 09:35

Snyder, United States vs Habila, China, 09:42

Silot Torres, Cuba vs Thiele, Germany, 09:49

Yergali, Kazakhstan vs Elders, Egypt, 09:56

Azarpira, Iran vs Tazhudinov, Bahrain, 10:03

1/8 Finals, 09:30

1/4 Finals, 10:50

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 10:10

Quarterfinal, 10:17

Quarterfinal, 10:24

Quarterfinal, 10:31

Semifinals

Semifinal, 16:35

Semifinal, 16:45

Freestyle 65kg

1/8 Finals

Final

Tevanyan, Armenia vs Dzebisashvili, Georgia, 09:14

Valdes Tobier, Cuba vs Tumur Ochir, Mongolia, 09:21

Sacultan, Moldova vs Kiyooka, Japan, 09:28

Okorokov, Australia vs Rivera, Puerto Rico, 09:35

Muszukajev, Hungary vs Akmataliev, Kyrgyzstan, 09:49

Gomez, Mexico vs Aliyev, Azerbaijan, 09:56

Dudaev, Albania vs Akazawa, Samoa, 10:03

Retherford, United States vs Amouzadkhalili, Iran, 10:10

1/8 Finals, 09:30

1/4 Finals, 10:50

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 10:17

Quarterfinal, 10:24

Quarterfinal, 10:31

Quarterfinal, 10:38

Semifinals

Semifinal, 16:15

Semifinal, 16:25

Women

Freestyle 62kg

Repechage, 09:00

Repechage

Purevdorj, Mongolia vs Dudova, Bulgaria, 09:00

Incze, Romania vs Godinez Gonzalez, Canada, 09:07

Bronze Medal Matches

TBD vs Tynybekova, Kyrgyzstan, 18:15

TBD vs Bullen, Norway, 18:25

Final

Koliadenko, Ukraine vs Motoki, Japan, 18:35

Freestyle 76kg

1/8 Finals

Final

Medet Kyzy, Kyrgyzstan vs Wang, China, 09:14

Reetika, India vs Nagy, Hungary, 09:21

Marin Potrille, Cuba vs Yaneva, Bulgaria, 09:28

Blades, United States vs Axente, Romania, 09:35

Renteria Renteria, Colombia vs Sghaier, Tunisia, 09:42

Enkh Amar, Mongolia vs Rueben, Nigeria, 09:49

di Stasio, Canada vs Adar Yigit, Turkey, 09:56

Reasco Valdez, Ecuador vs Kagami, Japan, 10:03

1/8 Finals, 09:30

1/4 Finals, 10:50

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 10:10

Quarterfinal, 10:17

Quarterfinal, 10:24

Quarterfinal, 10:31

Semifinals

Semifinal, 16:55

Semifinal, 17:05

