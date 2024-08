2024 Friday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times EDT BASKETBALL_3X3 Men Pool Round Lithuania vs China, 08:05 Poland vs Netherlands, 08:35 Netherlands vs Lithuania, 11:35 France…

All Times EDT

BASKETBALL_3X3

Men

Pool Round

Lithuania vs China, 08:05

Poland vs Netherlands, 08:35

Netherlands vs Lithuania, 11:35

France vs Latvia, 12:05

France vs United States, 16:35

Latvia vs Serbia, 17:05

Serbia vs Poland, 20:05

China vs United States, 20:35

Women

Pool Round

China vs Germany, 07:00

Australia vs Azerbaijan, 07:30

Australia vs Spain, 10:30

United States vs France, 11:00

Azerbaijan vs China, 15:30

United States vs Canada, 16:00

Canada vs Spain, 19:00

France vs Germany, 19:30

ARCHERY

Mixed Team

1/8 Elimination Round, 3:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals, 8:15 a.m.

Semifinals, 9:31 a.m.

1/8 Elimination Round

Italy vs France, 3:30 a.m.

India vs Indonesia, 3:49 a.m.

Spain vs China, 4:08 a.m.

South Korea vs Taiwan, 4:27 a.m.

Mexico vs Brazil, 4:46 a.m.

Japan vs Turkey, 5:05 a.m.

United States vs Uzbekistan, 5:24 a.m.

Colombia vs Germany, 5:43 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal, 8:15 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 8:34 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 8:53 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 9:12 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal, 9:31 a.m.

Semifinal, 9:50 a.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 10:24 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 10:43 a.m.

ATHLETICS

Men

Decathlon

100m, 08:05

Heat 1, 08:05

Heat 2, 08:13

Heat 3, 08:21

Long Jump, 08:55

Group A, 08:55

Group B, 08:55

Shot Put, 10:15

Group A, 10:15

Group B, 10:15

High Jump, 16:00

Group A, 16:00

Group B, 16:00

400m, 18:50

Heat 1, 18:50

Heat 2, 18:58

Heat 3, 19:06

Hammer Throw

Qualification

Group A, 08:10

Group B, 09:35

1500m

Round 1, 09:10

Heat 1, 09:10

Heat 2, 09:21

Heat 3, 09:32

Shot Put

Qualification, 18:10

Group A, 18:10

Group B, 18:10

10,000m

Final

Gold Medal, 19:20

Women

High Jump

Qualification, 08:15

Group A, 08:15

Group B, 08:15

100m

Preliminary Round, 08:35

Heat 1, 08:35

Heat 2, 08:43

Heat 3, 08:51

Heat 4, 08:59

Round 1, 09:50

Heat 1, 09:50

Heat 2, 09:58

Heat 3, 10:06

Heat 4, 10:14

Heat 5, 10:22

Heat 6, 10:30

Heat 7, 10:38

Heat 8, 10:46

5000m

Round 1, 16:10

Heat 1, 16:10

Heat 2, 16:36

Triple Jump

Qualification, 16:15

Group A, 16:15

Group B, 16:15

Discus Throw

Qualification

Group A, 16:55

Group B, 18:20

800m

Round 1, 17:45

Heat 1, 17:45

Heat 2, 17:54

Heat 3, 18:03

Heat 4, 18:12

Heat 5, 18:21

Heat 6, 18:30

Mixed Team

4 x 400m Relay

Round 1, 17:10

Heat 1, 17:10

Heat 2, 17:22

BADMINTON

Men

Doubles

Semifinals, 2:30 a.m.

Semifinals

China vs Malaysia, 4:50 a.m.

Denmark vs Taiwan, 6 a.m.

Singles

Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Chou, Taiwan vs Sen, India, 11:35 a.m.

Shi, China vs Vitidsarn, Thailand, 12:45 p.m.

Antonsen, Denmark vs Lee, Malaysia, 1:55 p.m.

Loh, Singapore vs Axelsen, Denmark, 3:05 p.m.

Women

Doubles

Semifinals, 2:30 a.m.

Semifinals

China vs Malaysia, 2:30 a.m.

China vs Japan, 3:40 a.m.

Mixed Team

Doubles

Finals, 9 a.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Japan vs South Korea, 9 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

China vs South Korea, 10:10 a.m.

BASKETBALL

Men

Group Phase – Group B

Japan vs Brazil, 09:00

France vs Germany, 19:00

Group Phase – Group A

Australia vs Greece, 11:30

Canada vs Spain, 15:15

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Men

Preliminary Phase

Pool B

Italy vs Chile, 4 a.m.

Norway vs Netherlands, 2 p.m.

Pool E

Austria vs Canada, 5 a.m.

Czech Republic vs Brazil, 3 p.m.

Pool F

Spain vs United States, 9 a.m.

France vs Netherlands, 10 a.m.

Women

Preliminary Phase

Pool E

Lithuania vs Japan, 3 a.m.

Brazil vs Netherlands, 11 a.m.

Pool C

France vs Czech Republic, 6 a.m.

United States vs Germany, 4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Session Schedules

or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 p.m.

BOXING

Men

51kg

Quarterfinals

1879110 vs 1551804, 14:34

1934782 vs 1908817, 14:50

1918186 vs 1892464, 19:04

1932820 vs 1556045, 19:20

80kg

Quarterfinals

1943368 vs 1566169, 15:06

1932824 vs 1972256, 15:22

1564362 vs 1952536, 19:36

1556821 vs 1555548, 19:52

+92kg

Quarterfinals

1899514 vs 1895903, 15:38

1940141 vs 1556869, 15:54

1879120 vs 1974905, 20:08

1934775 vs 1541730, 20:24

Women

57kg

Preliminaries

Round of 16

1887963 vs 1555074, 13:30

1963562 vs 1555318, 13:46

1947879 vs 1568204, 14:02

1955649 vs 1952546, 14:18

1879114 vs 1979904, 18:00

1926830 vs 1535522, 18:16

1931345 vs 1537189, 18:32

1568655 vs 1940143, 18:48

DIVING

Men

Synchronised 3m Springboard

Final

Gold Medal, 5 a.m.

EQUESTRIAN

Open

Jumping Team

Final

Gold Medal, 12:00

SOCCER

Men

Quarterfinals

Morocco vs United States, 9 a.m.

Japan vs Spain, 11 a.m.

Egypt vs Paraguay, 1 p.m.

France vs Argentina, 3 p.m.

FENCING

Men

Épée Team

Table of 8, 11:30

Classifications 5-8, 13:00

Semifinals, 13:50

Table of 8

Egypt vs France, 11:30

Kazakhstan vs Hungary, 11:30

Venezuela vs Japan, 11:30

Italy vs Czech Republic, 11:30

Classifications 5-8, 13:00

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Semifinal, 13:50

Semifinal 2

Semifinal, 13:50

Finals

Placement 5-6

Placing, 14:40

Placement 7-8

Placing, 14:40

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 17:30

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 18:30

FIELD_HOCKEY

Men

Pool A

Netherlands vs Spain, 08:30

France vs South Africa, 17:45

Britain vs Germany, 18:15

Pool B

Australia vs India, 11:15

New Zealand vs Ireland, 15:00

Belgium vs Argentina, 15:30

Women

Pool A

China vs Germany, 08:00

Belgium vs Netherlands, 10:45

GOLF

Men’s Individual

Stroke Play

Round 2

Placing, 3 a.m.

TRAMPOLINE

Men

Qualification, 16:00

Final

Gold Medal, 17:50

Women

Qualification, 10:00

Final

Gold Medal, 11:50

HANDBALL

Men

Preliminary Round Group B

Hungary vs Denmark, 3 a.m.

Argentina vs France, 5 a.m.

Norway vs Egypt, 3 p.m.

Preliminary Round Group A

Croatia vs Sweden, 8 a.m.

Germany vs Spain, 10 a.m.

Japan vs Slovenia, 1 p.m.

JUDO

Men

+100 kg

Preliminary Rounds, 08:00

Final Block, 14:00

Elimination Round of 32

Tataroglu, Turkey vs Marinic, Slovenia, 08:00

Kokauri, Azerbaijan vs Silva, Brazil, 08:06

Krpalek, Czech Republic vs Snippe, Netherlands, 08:12

Abramov, Germany vs Odkhuu, Mongolia, 08:18

Takayawa, Fiji vs Fizel, Slovakia, 08:24

Ndiaye, Senegal vs Mane, Guinea-Bissau, 08:30

Magomedomarov, United Arab Emirates vs Lili, Algeria, 08:36

ROWING

Men

Single Sculls

Finals

Final F

Placing, 07:30

Final E

Placing, 07:54

Final D

Placing, 08:18

Pair

Finals

Final B

Placing, 08:42

Final A

Gold Medal, 09:30

LightweightDouble Sculls

Finals

Final B

Placing, 09:06

Final A

Gold Medal, 10:02

Women

Single Sculls

Finals

Final F

Placing, 07:42

Final E

Placing, 08:06

Final D

Placing, 08:30

Pair

Finals

Final B

Placing, 08:54

Final A

Gold Medal, 09:42

LightweightDouble Sculls

Finals

Final B

Placing, 09:18

Final A

Gold Medal, 10:22

SAILING

Men

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 3, 6:20 a.m.

Race 4, 7:30 a.m.

Skiff

Medal Race

Gold Medal, 7:13 a.m.

Windsurfing

Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal, 8:23 a.m.

Semifinal

Semifinal, 9:08 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 10:08 a.m.

Women

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 2, 6:05 a.m.

Race 3, 7:13 a.m.

Race 4, 8:21 a.m.

Skiff

Medal Race

Gold Medal, 6:13 a.m.

Windsurfing

Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal, 8:03 a.m.

Semifinal

Semifinal, 8:43 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 9:33 a.m.

Mixed Team

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 1, 6:05 a.m.

Race 2, 7:50 a.m.

SHOOTING

Men

Skeet

Qualification, 07:30

Day 1, 07:30

Women

25m Pistol

Qualification, 07:00

Precision, 07:00

Rapid, 10:00

50m Rifle 3 Positions

Final

Gold Medal, 07:30

SURFING

Surfing

Reserve Days, 1 p.m.

TABLE_TENNIS

Men

Singles

Semifinals

Lebrun, France vs Fan, China, 09:00

Moregard, Sweden vs Calderano, Brazil, 12:30

Women

Singles

Semifinals

Shin, South Korea vs Chen, China, 08:00

Sun, China vs Hayata, Japan, 11:30

TENNIS

Men

Doubles

Final

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 10:00

Semifinals

Australia vs United States, 10:00

Singles

Semifinals

Auger-Aliassime, Canada vs Alcaraz, Spain, 11:30

Djokovic, Serbia vs Musetti, Italy, 17:00

Women

Doubles

Semifinals

Czech Republic vs Italy, 10:00

Spain vs AIN, 10:00

Singles

Final

Bronze Medal Match

Swiatek, Poland vs Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 11:30

Mixed Team

Doubles

Final

Bronze Medal Match

Canada vs Netherlands, 10:00

Gold Medal Match

Czech Republic vs China, 17:00

Tennis

Session Schedules

Order of play available evening before, 10:00

Singles Semifinals/Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, 10:00

Singles Semifinals, 17:00

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Volleyball Session Schedules

Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Preliminary Round

Pool C

Argentina vs Germany, 3 a.m.

Japan vs United States, 3 p.m.

Pool B

Brazil vs Egypt, 7 a.m.

Pool A

France vs Slovenia, 11 a.m.

WATER_POLO

Women

Preliminary Round

Group A

Australia vs Canada, 12:00

China vs Hungary, 18:05

Group B

Greece vs Italy, 13:35

United States vs France, 16:30

