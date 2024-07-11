Wimbledon Results

Thursday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £2,890,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (15), Australia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (9), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals
Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, def. Ena Shibahara, Japan, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.