Wimbledon Results

Thursday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £2,890,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from…

Thursday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £2,890,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (15), Australia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (9), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, def. Ena Shibahara, Japan, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

