NATO Summit in DC: Some DC road closures lifted | Traveling around the White House | China called a ‘decisive enabler’ of Russia | Nearby businesses react
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Wimbledon Results

Wimbledon Results

The Associated Press

July 11, 2024, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £2,890,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (15), Australia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (9), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, def. Ena Shibahara, Japan, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up