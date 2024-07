Wimbledon Results

Wednesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £17,942,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from…

Listen now to WTOP News

Wednesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £17,942,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, walkover.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Elina Svitolina (21), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.

Barbora Krejcikova (31), Czechia, def. Jelena Ostapenko (13), Latvia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7).

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (15), Australia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (11), Argentina, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (8), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (9), Britain, def. Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (1).

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (11), United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (7), United States, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 1-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czechia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (9), Latvia, 6-1, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Marcus Willis and Alicia Barnett, Britain, def. Rajeev Ram and Katie Volynets, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Ena Shibahara, Japan, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Jack Withrow, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, walkover.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jan Zielinski (7), Poland, def. Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.