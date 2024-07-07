Wimbledon Results

Sunday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £17,942,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Ugo Humbert (16), France, 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Jasmine Paolini (7), Italy, def. Madison Keys (12), United States, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 5-5, ret.
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Dustin Brown, Jamaica, and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Tristan-Samuel Weissborn and Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 3-4, ret.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Skander Mansouri, Tunisia, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (9), Latvia, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (7), United States, def. Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, 6-2, 6-1.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.