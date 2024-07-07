Wimbledon Results

Sunday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £17,942,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from…

Sunday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £17,942,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Ugo Humbert (16), France, 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Jasmine Paolini (7), Italy, def. Madison Keys (12), United States, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 5-5, ret.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Dustin Brown, Jamaica, and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Tristan-Samuel Weissborn and Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 3-4, ret.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Skander Mansouri, Tunisia, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (9), Latvia, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (7), United States, def. Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, 6-2, 6-1.

