Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, def. Lucas Pouille, France, walkover.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (15).

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Arthur Fils, France, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Barbora Krejcikova (31), Czechia, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 6-0, 4-3, ret.

Jelena Ostapenko (13), Latvia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Anna Kalinskaya (17), Russia, def. Liudmila Samsonova (15), Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (21), Ukraine, def. Ons Jabeur (10), Tunisia, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (7), United States, def. Emma Navarro, United States, and Diane Parry, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, def. Miriam Kolodziejova and Anna Siskova, Czechia, 6-1, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (11), United States, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

