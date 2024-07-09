Wilson leads Las Vegas against Seattle after 28-point showing

Las Vegas Aces (13-7, 7-5 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (14-7, 6-5 Western Conference) Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Las Vegas Aces (13-7, 7-5 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (14-7, 6-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -3.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Seattle Storm after A’ja Wilson scored 28 points in the Aces’ 104-85 win over the Dallas Wings.

The Storm are 6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle ranks third in the Western Conference with 20.5 assists per game led by Skylar Diggins-Smith averaging 6.3.

The Aces are 7-5 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas is fourth in the WNBA with 21.0 assists per game led by Jackie Young averaging 5.7.

Seattle scores 84.1 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 83.7 Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Seattle gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 94-83 on June 20, with Young scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Storm.

Wilson is averaging 27 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 86.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 93.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

