Utah fires coach Amy Rodriguez as part of organizational shakeup in struggling season

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Utah Royals first-year coach Amy Rodriguez was fired after less than a season leading the revived NWSL club.

The move on Sunday was part of an organizational shakeup for the struggling team, which is 2-11-2 and in last place in the league.

Rodriguez, a former U.S. national team member, is the Royals all-time career goal scorer with 16 when she played there from 2018-20.

Along with Rodriguez, the Royals released goalkeeper coach Maryse Bard-Martel and said that team president Michelle Hyncik is moving into a new legal role with the Blitzer Family Office.

Jimmy Coenraets was appointed Utah’s interim head coach.

Real Salt Lake president John Kimball will oversee business operations for the Royals during the search for a new club president. He thanked Rodriguez, Bard-Martel and Hyncik for their efforts.

“While we have faced adversity this season, we are focused on building a team off and on the field that can compete at the highest levels for years to come,” he said in a statement.

Utah plays at Seattle on Sunday.

The Royals played in the NWSL from 2018 to 2020 before halting operations. Real Salt Lake owners Ryan Smith and David Blitzer re-established the team this season.

