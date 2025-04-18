Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $300 Bonus as NBA Playoffs Begin This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who sign up in select states can turn any $30 bet into $300 in bonuses (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only). Anyone who signs up in a different state will qualify for 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook is raising the bar for new players this week. Go all in on Friday night’s NBA play-in tournament games. Set up a new account in a matter of minutes.

Click here to register with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and grab a $300 bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) or 10 $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers 2 Sign-Up Options

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Instead of taking a chance on the games this week, players can start with a guaranteed winner. Set up a new account and start with a $30 wager in select states (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only). This will trigger a $300 bonus no matter the outcome of the original wager.

New players who sign up in different states will be eligible for 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. A loss on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

How to Redeem This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Set up a new account in a matter of minutes. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process for new players on Fanatics Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $30 to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) or start with 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

NBA Playoff Preview

There are two playoff spots up for grabs on Friday night. Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a wide range of markets available for the NBA games this weekend. Take a look at the full list of series:

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Grizzlies/Mavericks

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Hawks/Heat

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

