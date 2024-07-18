American midfielder Alejandro Zendejas out with broken left leg

MEXICO CITY (AP) — American midfielder Alejandro Zendejas will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a broken left…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — American midfielder Alejandro Zendejas will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a broken left leg after getting injured playing for Club América in Mexico.

The 26-year-old was hurt last weekend in the 69th minute of a match against Queretaro, Club América said Thursday.

“Our player Alejandro Zendejas has a bone injury in his left fibula,” the team said.

Zendejas joined the Liga MX team in January 2022 and scored nine goals in his last 30 regular season matches.

“It’s a sad situation because he was going through a great moment, perhaps the best of his career,” coach Andre Jardine said. “Every time I put him in, he is outstanding for the team.”.

Jardine said that Zendejas will miss at least four weeks and he hopes that the player can return for the Leagues Cup, which ends in late August.

Zendejas was born in Mexico, moved to El Paso, Texas, at a young age. He has one goal in seven international appearances, last playing for the U.S. at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.