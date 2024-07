Tour de France Results

Saturday, July 6 In France 8th Stage A 114-mile race from Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-deux-Egllses . 1. Biniam Girmay, Eritrean, Intermarche-Wanty/Bel,…

Saturday, July 6

In France

8th Stage

A 114-mile race from Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-deux-Egllses .

1. Biniam Girmay, Eritrean, Intermarche-Wanty/Bel, 4:04:50s.

2. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck/Bel, same time.

3. Arnaud De Lie, Belgium, Lotto DSTNY/Bel, same time.

4. Pascal Ackermann, Germay, Israel-Premier Tech/Isr, same time.

5. Marijn Van Den Berg, Netherlands, EF Education-EasyPost/USA, same time.

6. Ryan Gibbons, Republic of South Africa, LIDL-Trek,USA, same time.

7. Anthony Turgis, France, Totalenergies/Fra, same time.

8. Fred Wright, Great Britain, Bahrain Victorious/Brn, same time.

9. Alex Aranburu, Spain, Movistar Team/Esp, same time.

10. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/Bel, same time.

Also

40. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma, 4:05:50s.

134. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 1:38s.

145. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:11s.

Overall Standings (Yellow Jersey)

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 31:21:13.

2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/Bel, :33s behind.

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma/Lease a Bike, 1:15s.

4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull-Bora-Hansbrohe, 1:36s.

5. Juan Ayuso, Spain, UAE Team Emirates, 2:16s.

6. Joao Almeida, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates, 2:17s.

7. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, 2:31s.

8. Mikel Landa, Spain, Soudal Quick-Step, 3:35s.

9. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma, 4:03sbehind.

10. Aleksandr Vlasov, Italy, Red Bull-Bora-Hansbrohe, 4:36s.

Also

43. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 25:19s behind.

96. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-Easypost, 1:06:29s.

Team Standings

1. UAE Team Emirates, 94:08:34s.

2. Soudal Quick-Step, 6:04s behind.

3. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, 7:41s.

4. Ineo Grenadiers, 8:31s.

5. Bahrain Victorious, 14:33s.

6. Movistar Team, 16:01s.

7. Team Visma/Lease a Bike, 18:34s.

8. EF Education-Easypost, 25:53s.

9. LIDL-Trek, 34:32s.

10. Team DSM-Firmenich Postnl, 43:44s.

Climber (Red Polka Dot Jersey)

1. Jonas Abrahamsen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 33pts.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 20 pts.

3. Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, 16 pts.

4. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma/Lease a Bike, 15 pts.

5. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/Bel, 12 pts.

6. Stephen Williams, Great Britain,Israel-Premier Tech, 10 pts.

7. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, 10 pts.

8. Frank Van den Broek, Netherlands, Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL, 9 pts.

9. Ion Izagirre, Spain, Cofidis, 8 pts.

10. Juan Ayuso, Spain, UAE Team Emirates, 8 pts.

Youth-U26 (White Jersey)

1. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step/Bel, 31:21:46s.

2. Juan Ayuso, Spain, UAE Team Emirates, 1:43s behind.

3. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:58s.

4. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma, 3:30s.

5. Santiago Buitrago, Bahrain Victorious, 5:20s.

6. Ilan Van Wilder, Soudal Quick-Step, 6:10s.

7. Ben Healy, Israel, EF Education-EasyPost, 8:26s.

8. Javier Romo, Spain, Movistar Team, 12:40s.

9. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 18:00s.

10. Maxim Van Gils, Belgium,Lotto DSTNY/Bel, 20:54s.

