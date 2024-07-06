Taylor leads Pirates against the Mets after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (42-44, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-45, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday,…

New York Mets (42-44, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-45, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (3-0, 3.51 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (4-6, 3.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -135, Pirates +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets after Michael A. Taylor had four hits against the Mets on Friday.

Pittsburgh has gone 21-22 in home games and 42-45 overall. The Pirates have hit 89 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

New York is 21-19 in road games and 42-44 overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Mets are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .247 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-44 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 52 RBI for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 11-for-38 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mets: 5-5, .233 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.