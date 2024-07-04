Sub-60 scores from golf tours around the world

A list of players who have shot sub-60 rounds on tours around the world with score, round and tournament (x-won…

A list of players who have shot sub-60 rounds on tours around the world with score, round and tournament (x-won the tournament):

PGA Tour

58 — Jim Furyk, final round, 2016 Travelers Championship.

59 — x-Al Geiberger, second round, 1977 Memphis Classic.

59 — Chip Beck, third round, 1991 Las Vegas Invitational.

59 — x-David Duval, final round, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational.

59 — Paul Goydos, first round, 2010 John Deere Classic.

59 — x-Stuart Appleby, final round, 2010 Greenbrier Classic.

59 — Jim Furyk, second round, 2013 BMW Championship.

59 — x-Justin Thomas, first round, 2017 Sony Open.

59 — Adam Hadwin, third round, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.

59 — x-Brandt Snedeker, first round, 2018 Wyndham Championship.

59 — Kevin Chappell, second round, 2019 Military Tribute at Greenbrier.

59 — Scottie Scheffler, second round, 2020 The Northern Trust.

59 — Cameron Young, third round, 2024 Travelers Championship.

59 — Hayden Springer, first round, 2024 John Deere Classic.

LPGA Tour

59 — x-Annika Sorenstam, second round, 2001 Standard Register Ping.

European Tour

59 — Oliver Fisher, second round, 2018 Portugal Masters.

LIV Golf League

58 — x-Bryson DeChambeau, final round, 2023 LIV Golf-Greenbrier.

59 — x-Joaquin Niemann, first round, 2024 LIV Golf-Mayakoba.

Korn Ferry Tour

57 — Cristobal Del Solar, first round, 2024 Astara Golf Championship.

58 — x-Stephan Jaeger, first round, 2016 Ellie Mae Classic.

58 — Frankie Capan III, first round, 2024 Veritex Bank Championship.

59 — Notah Begay III, second round, 1998 Las Vegas Invitational.

59 — Doug Dunakey, second round, 1998 Miami Valley Open.

59 — x-Jason Gore, second round, 2005 Cox Classic.

59 — Will Wilcox, fourth round, 2013 Utah Championship.

59 — Russell Knox, second round, 2013 Boise Open.

59 — Sam Saunders, first round, 2017 Web.com Tour Championship.

59 — Mac Meissner, second round, 2023 Lecom Suncoast Classic.

59 — Michael Feagles, first round, 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am.

59 — David Kocher, fourth round, 2023 Albertsons Boise Open.

59 — Aldrich Potgieter, second round, 2024 Astara Golf Championship.

PGA Tour Champions

59 — Kevin Sutherland, second round, 2014 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

European Senior Tour

59 — Miguel Angel Martin, second round, 2018 MCB Tour Championship-Seychelles.

Japan Golf Tour

58 — x-Ryo Ishikawa, fourth round, 2010 The Crowns.

58 — S.H. Kim, fourth round, 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am.

59 — x-Masahiro Kuramoto, first round, 2003 Acom International.

59 — Yuta Ikeda, first round, 2022 Golf Partner Pro-Am.

Asian Tour

59 — x-John Catlin, third round, 2024 International Series Macau.

European Challenge Tour

58 — Alejandro del Rey, second round, 2021 Swiss Challenge.

59 — x-Adrien Mork, second round, 2006 Tikida Hotels Agadir Moroccan Classic.

59 — Nicolo Ravano, second round, 2016 Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana.

59 — Lauri Ruuska, first round, 2023 Vierumäki Finnish Challenge.

Sunshine Tour

59 — x-Peter Karmis, third round, 2009 Lombard Insurance Classic.

59 — Casey Jarvis, third round, 2023 Stella Artois Players Championship.

Canadian Tour

58 — x-Jason Bohn, fourth round, 2001 Bayer Championship.

59 — Greyson Sigg, fourth round, 2019 GolfBC Championship.

PGA Tour Americas

59 — Drew Nesbitt, second round, 2018 JHSF Brazil Open.

59 — x-Harry Hillier, second round, 2024 Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship.

Pro Golf Tour (Germany)

59 — x-Martin Kaymer, second round, 2006 Habsburg Classic.

59 — x-Robin Kind, second round, 2015 Sparkassen Open.

59 — x-Hinrich Arkenau, first round, 2017 Sparkassen Open.

PGA Europro Tour

59 — x-Jack South, final round, 2021 Motocaddy Masters.

Alps Tour

57 — x-David Carey, first round, 2019 Cervino Open.

59 — x-Gregorio De Leo, final round, 2022 Memorial Giorgio Bordoni.

Nordic Golf League

59 — x-Jens Dantorp, second round, 2011 Bravo Tours Open.

Asian Development Tour

59 — Sutijet Kooratanapisan, final round 2017 Singha Phuket Open.

Japan Challenge Tour

59 — Kaigo Tamaki, first round, 2022 Delight Works JGTO Final.

All Thailand Golf Tour

59 — x-Phachara Khongwatmai, first round, 2021 Singha Pattaya Open.

Professional Golf Tour of India

59 — Ashok Kumar, first round, 2010 Tata Open.

