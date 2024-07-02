Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, July 3 GOLF 6:30 a.m. (Thursday) GOLF — DP World…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 3

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 BuildSubmarines.com MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at New England

8 p.m.

CBSSN — USL League One: Madison at Richmond

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Sacramento at Las Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

