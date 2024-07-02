Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 3

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, July 3
GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 BuildSubmarines.com MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at New England
8 p.m.
CBSSN — USL League One: Madison at Richmond
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Sacramento at Las Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas
