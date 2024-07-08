Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, July 9 MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m. TBS — L.A. Dodgers…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, July 9

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at San Diego OR Atlanta at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: San Antonio vs. China National Team, Sacramento, Calif.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte at Sacramento 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Spain vs. France, Semifinal, Munich

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Championships: Argentina vs. Canada, Semifinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

