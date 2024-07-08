Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 9

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, July 9
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at San Diego OR Atlanta at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City
8 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: San Antonio vs. China National Team, Sacramento, Calif.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah
10 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte at Sacramento 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Spain vs. France, Semifinal, Munich
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Championships: Argentina vs. Canada, Semifinal, East Rutherford, N.J.
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
_____
