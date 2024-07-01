Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, July 2 MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m. TBS — Philadelphia at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, July 2

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Romania vs. Netherlands, Round of 16, Munich

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Austria vs. Turkey, Round of 16, Frankfurt, Germany

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group D, Santa Clara, Calif.

FS2 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, Group D, Austin, Texas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Las Vegas

_____

