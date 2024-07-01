Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 2

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, July 2
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Romania vs. Netherlands, Round of 16, Munich
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Austria vs. Turkey, Round of 16, Frankfurt, Germany
9 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group D, Santa Clara, Calif.
FS2 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, Group D, Austin, Texas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Las Vegas
