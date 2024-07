Sports on TV for Thursday, July 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Essendon

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

4 a.m. (Friday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Bosco, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Denver, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Washington vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Orlando vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. Utah, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Houston, Las Vegas

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals

