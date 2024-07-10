Sports on TV for Thursday, July 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 11 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood

AWARD SHOW

8 p.m.

ABC — The 2024 ESPYS: From Los Angeles

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at N.Y. Mets OR Colorado at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Baltimore (6:35 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at New York

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.