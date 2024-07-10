Sports on TV for Thursday, July 11

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood
AWARD SHOW
8 p.m.
ABC — The 2024 ESPYS: From Los Angeles
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
6 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at N.Y. Mets OR Colorado at Cincinnati
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Baltimore (6:35 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
1 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at New York
