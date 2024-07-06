Sports on TV for Sunday, July 7

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, July 7
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom (F1 Kids)
2 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia
4:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 4: Trilogy vs. 3-Headed Monsters, Enemies vs. Tri-State, Aliens vs. Triplets, Ball Hogs vs. Power, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Bivouac, Newark, N.J.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Hamilton
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 All-Star Selection Show
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento 2, San Francisco
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: L.A. Lakers at Golden State
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: China National Team vs. Charlotte, Sacramento, Calif.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio at Sacramento 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville at North Carolina
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting de Paris, Paris (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Las Vegas
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.