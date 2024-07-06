Sports on TV for Sunday, July 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, July 7 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. TRUTV — FIM MotoGP:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 7

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom (F1 Kids)

2 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia

4:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 4: Trilogy vs. 3-Headed Monsters, Enemies vs. Tri-State, Aliens vs. Triplets, Ball Hogs vs. Power, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Bivouac, Newark, N.J.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Hamilton

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 All-Star Selection Show

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento 2, San Francisco

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: L.A. Lakers at Golden State

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: China National Team vs. Charlotte, Sacramento, Calif.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio at Sacramento 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville at North Carolina

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting de Paris, Paris (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Las Vegas

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.