Sports on TV for July 8 – 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 8
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: TBA
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
_____
Tuesday, July 9
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Munich
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Championships: TBD, Semifinal, East Rutherford, N.J.
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
_____
Wednesday, July 10
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Olympic Showcase: U.S. vs. Canada, Las Vegas
GOLF
6 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, San Francisco
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia at Utah
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Dortmund, Germany
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
_____
Thursday, July 11
AWARD SHOW
8 p.m.
ABC — The 2024 ESPYS: From Los Angeles
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
6 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
1 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London
_____
Friday, July 12
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 175, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped)
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Washington, Las Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawara at Brisbane
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at Indiana
10 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at Seattle
_____
Saturday, July 13
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
Noon
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
8 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From Newton, Iowa
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake St. Clair presented by SEVIIN, Macomb County, Mich.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
Noon
CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN — PLL: TBA, Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Denver
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez (Flyweights), Denver
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Francisco OR Atlanta at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. New York, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Phoenix vs. Golden State, Las Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawara at Brisbane
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — New York at Chicago
3:30 p.m.
CBS — Los Angeles at Dallas
_____
Sunday, July 14
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: From Bowmanville, Ontario
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From Newton, Iowa
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 5: TBA, Anaheim, Calif.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
Noon
CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 MLB Draft
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Houston vs. Washington, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antoni vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Chicago vs. Golden State, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Championship, Berlin
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Championships: TBD, Championship, Miami
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Connecticut
4 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Minnesota
_____
