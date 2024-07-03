Sports on TV for July 8 – 14

Adv06 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 8 MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Cleveland…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv06

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 8

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

_____

Tuesday, July 9

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Munich

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Championships: TBD, Semifinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

_____

Wednesday, July 10

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Olympic Showcase: U.S. vs. Canada, Las Vegas

GOLF

6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, San Francisco

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Dortmund, Germany

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

_____

Thursday, July 11

AWARD SHOW

8 p.m.

ABC — The 2024 ESPYS: From Los Angeles

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London

_____

Friday, July 12

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 175, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Washington, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawara at Brisbane

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Seattle

_____

Saturday, July 13

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

Noon

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

8 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From Newton, Iowa

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake St. Clair presented by SEVIIN, Macomb County, Mich.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Noon

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: TBA, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Denver

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez (Flyweights), Denver

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Francisco OR Atlanta at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. New York, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Phoenix vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawara at Brisbane

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — New York at Chicago

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Los Angeles at Dallas

_____

Sunday, July 14

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: From Bowmanville, Ontario

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From Newton, Iowa

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 5: TBA, Anaheim, Calif.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Noon

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 MLB Draft

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Houston vs. Washington, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antoni vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Chicago vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Championship, Berlin

8 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Championships: TBD, Championship, Miami

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Connecticut

4 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Minnesota

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.