Sports on TV for July 15 – 21

Adv13 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 15 MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m. ESPN — Home…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv13

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 15

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Home Run Derby

ESPN2 — Home Run Derby

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Miami, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Dallas vs. Memphis, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Utah vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

_____

Tuesday, July 16

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — 2024 MLB All-Star Game: National League vs. American League, Arlington, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Indiana vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Denver, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Washington

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Washington (Men in Blazers Cast)

_____

Wednesday, July 17

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Miami vs. Dallas, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Toronto vs. Utah, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando at Nashville

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Salt Lake at L.A.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Dallas

_____

Thursday, July 18

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

4 a.m. (Friday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Denver, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Washington vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Houston, Las Vegas

_____

Friday, July 19

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

5 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Dallas vs. Boston, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: New York vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

_____

Saturday, July 20

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

Noon

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 15, London

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Washougal National, Washougal, Wash.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Penzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: Tri-State vs. Triplets, Enemies vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac, Trilogy vs. Power, Ball Hogs vs. Killers 3’s, 3’s Company vs. Aliens, Portland, Ore.

GOLF

5 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

7 a.m.

NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: New York vs. Boston, Fairfield, Conn.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba (Strawweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at L.A. Dodgers OR Arizona at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championships: Hartford at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: St. Louis at Kansas City

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Los Angeles

WNBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — 2024 WNBA All-Star Game: East vs. West, Phoenix

_____

Sunday, July 21

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

Noon

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 16, London

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

7 a.m.

NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at L.A. Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — USL Championship: Oakland at Sacramento

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.