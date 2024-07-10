Sports on TV for July 15 – 21

Adv13
Monday, July 15
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Home Run Derby
ESPN2 — Home Run Derby
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Miami, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Dallas vs. Memphis, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Utah vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas
_____
Tuesday, July 16
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — 2024 MLB All-Star Game: National League vs. American League, Arlington, Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Indiana vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Denver, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Washington
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Washington (Men in Blazers Cast)
_____
Wednesday, July 17
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Miami vs. Dallas, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Toronto vs. Utah, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Orlando at Nashville
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Salt Lake at L.A.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Dallas
_____
Thursday, July 18
GOLF
4 a.m.
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.
4 a.m. (Friday)
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Denver, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Washington vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Houston, Las Vegas
_____
Friday, July 19
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
GOLF
4 a.m.
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.
5 a.m. (Saturday)
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Dallas vs. Boston, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: New York vs. Detroit, Las Vegas
_____
Saturday, July 20
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
Noon
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 15, London
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3 p.m.
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Washougal National, Washougal, Wash.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Penzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
BIG3 BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
CBS — Week 6: Tri-State vs. Triplets, Enemies vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac, Trilogy vs. Power, Ball Hogs vs. Killers 3’s, 3’s Company vs. Aliens, Portland, Ore.
GOLF
5 a.m.
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
7 a.m.
NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.
4 a.m. (Sunday)
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: New York vs. Boston, Fairfield, Conn.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba (Strawweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at L.A. Dodgers OR Arizona at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championships: Hartford at Pittsburgh
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: St. Louis at Kansas City
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Los Angeles
WNBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — 2024 WNBA All-Star Game: East vs. West, Phoenix
_____
Sunday, July 21
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
Noon
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 16, London
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
GOLF
4 a.m.
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
7 a.m.
NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at L.A. Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — USL Championship: Oakland at Sacramento
_____
