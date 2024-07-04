Sports on TV for Friday, July 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 5 ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE 7 p.m. CBSSN — Nashville…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 5

ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Nashville at Orlando

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR San Francisco at Cleveland

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Detroit at Cincinnati

7:20 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers OR Baltimore at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Spain vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Stuttgart, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Portugal vs. France, Quarterfinal, Hamburg, Germany

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at Forge FC

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Birmingham at Charleston

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024: Venezuela vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Juárez

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Atlanta at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

