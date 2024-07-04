Sports on TV for Friday, July 5

(All times Eastern)
Friday, July 5
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Nashville at Orlando
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR San Francisco at Cleveland
7:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Detroit at Cincinnati
7:20 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers OR Baltimore at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Spain vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Stuttgart, Germany
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: Portugal vs. France, Quarterfinal, Hamburg, Germany
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at Forge FC
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Birmingham at Charleston
9 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024: Venezuela vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
11 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Juárez
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Atlanta at Dallas
10 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
