Sports on TV for Friday, July 12

Friday, July 12
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Western
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 175, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Calgary at Winnipeg
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — HBCU Swingman Classic: Texas Southern’s ‘Ocean of Soul’ vs. Prairie View A&M’s ‘Marching Storm’, Arlington, Texas
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped)
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
6:50 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Cleveland at Tampa Bay
8:15 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Orlando, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Memphis, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Indiana, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Washington, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Las Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawara at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA European Qualifiers League Stage: England vs. Ireland, League A – Group A3, Norwich, England
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at Indiana
10 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at Seattle
