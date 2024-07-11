Sports on TV for Friday, July 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 12 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Western

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 175, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Calgary at Winnipeg

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — HBCU Swingman Classic: Texas Southern’s ‘Ocean of Soul’ vs. Prairie View A&M’s ‘Marching Storm’, Arlington, Texas

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

6:50 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Cleveland at Tampa Bay

8:15 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Memphis, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Indiana, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Washington, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawara at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA European Qualifiers League Stage: England vs. Ireland, League A – Group A3, Norwich, England

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Seattle

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

