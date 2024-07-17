Sports betting roundup: Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win the British Open

Golf’s final major of the year, the British Open, gets underway early Thursday at Royal Troon. There are plenty of…

Golf’s final major of the year, the British Open, gets underway early Thursday at Royal Troon.

There are plenty of storylines to follow, but none bigger than Rory McIlroy coming off a disappointing finish at the U.S. Open a month ago. He lost a lead down the stretch and ultimately finished one shot behind Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy hasn’t won a major since 2014.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters with the best odds to win at +500, while McIlroy follows at +800.

As of Wednesday at the BetMGM online sportsbook, Scheffler is pulling in a massive amount of money (23.7%) on the most tickets (14.3%).

Meanwhile, McIlroy is next, bringing in the second-highest money (9.4%) on the second-most tickets (7.9%).

OTHER TOP GOLFERS

Following his win at the U.S. Open, DeChambeau (+1400) is taking in the third-most bets (6.2%) and the third-most money (6.5%). DeChambeau has just one top-20 finish at the British Open, ending tied for eighth in 2022.

Collin Morikawa (+1400) is another popular pick. The 2021 British Open winner is taking in the fourth-most tickets (6.1%) and the fourth-most money (6.4%). He is playing solid golf of late, logging six straight top-15 finishes, including four top-5s.

Rounding out the top five is Ludvig Aberg (+1600). He is drawing the fifth-most tickets (6%) and fifth-most money (4.9%). This will be Aberg’s first Open Championship appearance, but he finished tied for second at the Masters in his first major and tied for 12th at the U.S. Open this year.

TIGER WOODS

Woods is always a popular betting pick, regardless of his form.

The 48-year-old is +20000 to win but is still taking in the 12th-most tickets (1.9%) and 1.5% of the money.

In the three other majors this year, Woods missed the cut at PGA Championship and U.S. Open and finished 60th at the Masters.

Woods is +200 to make the cut and -300 to miss the cut.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP BETTING NOTES

When it comes to picking a winner, eight of the last 10 British Open winners posted a top-20 finish in one of their previous two majors. Additionally, nine of the last 11 winners recorded a top-30 finish in the start before their win. … Scheffler is also a big favorite in first-round leader betting (+1400). He is drawing the most money (9.2%) on the most tickets (10.6%).

