Dembele downplays injury concerns after scoring in PSG’s Champions League win at Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele didn’t seem too worried about a minor injury he sustained after scoring in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Champions League semifinals.

Dembele scored in the fourth minute but then had to leave the field in the 70th with an apparent hamstring problem.

PSG coach Luis Enrique later said the injury was “nothing serious, it’s something very minor.”

And Dembele himself also downplayed the situation, French newspaper L’Equipe reported.

“I felt a little something, but it’s OK,” L’Equipe quoted Dembele as saying before boarding the team bus.

Luis Enrique said the forward would undergo further tests on Wednesday.

PSG hosts Arsenal in the return leg on May 7. ___

