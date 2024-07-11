MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -134 Cleveland +114 N.Y Yankees -126 at TAMPA BAY +108…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -134 Cleveland +114 N.Y Yankees -126 at TAMPA BAY +108 at BOSTON -230 Oakland +190 Seattle -164 at LA ANGELS +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -200 Colorado +168 at N.Y METS -132 Washington +112 Pittsburgh -126 at MILWAUKEE +108 at PHILADELPHIA -156 LA Dodgers +132 Atlanta -134 at ARIZONA +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Toronto +136 at BALTIMORE -126 Chicago Cubs +108 at HOUSTON -188 Miami +158

