MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -134 Cleveland +114 N.Y Yankees -126 at TAMPA BAY +108…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-134
|Cleveland
|+114
|N.Y Yankees
|-126
|at TAMPA BAY
|+108
|at BOSTON
|-230
|Oakland
|+190
|Seattle
|-164
|at LA ANGELS
|+138
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at N.Y METS
|-132
|Washington
|+112
|Pittsburgh
|-126
|at MILWAUKEE
|+108
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-156
|LA Dodgers
|+132
|Atlanta
|-134
|at ARIZONA
|+114
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-162
|Toronto
|+136
|at BALTIMORE
|-126
|Chicago Cubs
|+108
|at HOUSTON
|-188
|Miami
|+158
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.