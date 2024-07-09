MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -154 at DETROIT +130 N.Y Yankees -122 at TAMPA BAY +104…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -154 at DETROIT +130 N.Y Yankees -122 at TAMPA BAY +104 at BOSTON -180 Oakland +152 Minnesota -158 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +134 Texas -162 at LA ANGELS +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -144 LA Dodgers +122 at N.Y METS -126 Washington +108 at CINCINNATI -162 Colorado +136 at MILWAUKEE -164 Pittsburgh +138 Atlanta -130 at ARIZONA +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -152 Chicago Cubs +128 Kansas City -118 at ST. LOUIS +100 at HOUSTON -225 Miami +188 Seattle -142 at SAN DIEGO +120 Toronto -122 at SAN FRANCISCO +104

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.