Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 9, 2024, 12:56 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -154 at DETROIT +130
N.Y Yankees -122 at TAMPA BAY +104
at BOSTON -180 Oakland +152
Minnesota -158 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +134
Texas -162 at LA ANGELS +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -144 LA Dodgers +122
at N.Y METS -126 Washington +108
at CINCINNATI -162 Colorado +136
at MILWAUKEE -164 Pittsburgh +138
Atlanta -130 at ARIZONA +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -152 Chicago Cubs +128
Kansas City -118 at ST. LOUIS +100
at HOUSTON -225 Miami +188
Seattle -142 at SAN DIEGO +120
Toronto -122 at SAN FRANCISCO +104

