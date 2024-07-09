MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -154 at DETROIT +130 N.Y Yankees -122 at TAMPA BAY +104…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-154
|at DETROIT
|+130
|N.Y Yankees
|-122
|at TAMPA BAY
|+104
|at BOSTON
|-180
|Oakland
|+152
|Minnesota
|-158
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+134
|Texas
|-162
|at LA ANGELS
|+136
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-144
|LA Dodgers
|+122
|at N.Y METS
|-126
|Washington
|+108
|at CINCINNATI
|-162
|Colorado
|+136
|at MILWAUKEE
|-164
|Pittsburgh
|+138
|Atlanta
|-130
|at ARIZONA
|+110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-152
|Chicago Cubs
|+128
|Kansas City
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|at HOUSTON
|-225
|Miami
|+188
|Seattle
|-142
|at SAN DIEGO
|+120
|Toronto
|-122
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+104
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.