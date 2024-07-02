Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 2, 2024, 12:56 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -188 Chicago White Sox +158
Houston -116 at TORONTO -102
Detroit -120 at MINNESOTA +102
Tampa Bay -124 at KANSAS CITY +106
Baltimore -112 at SEATTLE -104
LA Angels OFF at OAKLAND OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -122 at PITTSBURGH +104
N.Y Mets -132 at WASHINGTON +112
at ATLANTA -196 San Francisco +164
at CHICAGO CUBS -126 Philadelphia +108
Milwaukee -118 at COLORADO +100
at LA DODGERS -200 Arizona +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -176 at MIAMI +148
at N.Y YANKEES -200 Cincinnati +168
San Diego -110 at TEXAS -106

