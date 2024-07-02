MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -188 Chicago White Sox +158 Houston -116 at TORONTO -102…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -188 Chicago White Sox +158 Houston -116 at TORONTO -102 Detroit -120 at MINNESOTA +102 Tampa Bay -124 at KANSAS CITY +106 Baltimore -112 at SEATTLE -104 LA Angels OFF at OAKLAND OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -122 at PITTSBURGH +104 N.Y Mets -132 at WASHINGTON +112 at ATLANTA -196 San Francisco +164 at CHICAGO CUBS -126 Philadelphia +108 Milwaukee -118 at COLORADO +100 at LA DODGERS -200 Arizona +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -176 at MIAMI +148 at N.Y YANKEES -200 Cincinnati +168 San Diego -110 at TEXAS -106

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.