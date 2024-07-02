MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -188 Chicago White Sox +158 Houston -116 at TORONTO -102…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-188
|Chicago White Sox
|+158
|Houston
|-116
|at TORONTO
|-102
|Detroit
|-120
|at MINNESOTA
|+102
|Tampa Bay
|-124
|at KANSAS CITY
|+106
|Baltimore
|-112
|at SEATTLE
|-104
|LA Angels
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-122
|at PITTSBURGH
|+104
|N.Y Mets
|-132
|at WASHINGTON
|+112
|at ATLANTA
|-196
|San Francisco
|+164
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-126
|Philadelphia
|+108
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at COLORADO
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|-200
|Arizona
|+168
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-176
|at MIAMI
|+148
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-200
|Cincinnati
|+168
|San Diego
|-110
|at TEXAS
|-106
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.