Profar homers, scores twice and prevents a run as Padres beat the Rangers 3-1 for series win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jurickson Profar was producing runs and preventing them for the San Diego Padres a day after the left fielder was voted in as an All-Star Game starter.

Profar hit his 12th homer, scored twice and threw out a runner at the plate in a 3-1 win Thursday over the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers, his original MLB team and the host of the All-Star Game in two weeks.

“We always talk about wanting success for great dudes, and it’s so fun to see him perform at the level he’s performing at,” said Padres starter Michael King. “Super proud of him for being an All-Star, and then he continues to do it even after the voting is done.”

Rangers rookie left fielder Wyatt Langford had two defensive gems of his own to prevent runs, and also had an RBI single for their only score.

Profar had two hits and scored both times against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (1-2), who made only his third start of the season since offseason back surgery and a rehab disrupted by thumb soreness and a nerve issue. Profar singled and scored in the fourth, then went deep in the sixth for a 2-0 lead.

“Just doing what I’ve been doing all season, just trying to help my team win, do everything I can to help my team win,” said Profar, who is hitting .317 with 56 RBIs.

His defensive highlight came in between, when he preserved San Diego’s 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth by getting Adolis García out trying to score on a two-out single to left by Leody Taveras.

“Nice, accurate throw. Boom, one-hopper, nails it, holds the momentum there,” San Diego manager Mike Shildt said. “Nice job on both sides of the ball for us.”

King (7-5) struck out five while giving up one run over 5 1/3 innings. Robert Suarez, the third Padres reliever, worked around a leadoff walk to Langford in the ninth for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

Scherzer allowed three runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts and a walk. The right-hander, who turns 40 in three weeks, threw 61 of 90 pitches for strikes.

“Pretty good, he stretched out,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “We talked about it before the game. That’s about where we wanted him and felt good as he went out there in the seventh. So that’s good news.”

San Diego (48-43) has won 11 of its last 14 games, including two of three to take the series. Texas is 17-31 since May 10, two days before dropping out of first place in the AL West, and matched its season worst of nine games under .500 at 39-48.

After Profar scored in the top of fourth on a double by Donovan Solano, the Padres designated hitter was thrown out at the plate by Langford’s one-hop strike to catcher Andrew Knizner for the final out after David Peralta’s single.

Langford, the fourth overall draft pick last July, ended the Padres second with his leaping and reaching catch against the eight-foot wall in left to take an apparent home run away from Ha-Seong Kim, who later had a sacrifice fly. Scherzer emphatically pumped his right arm after that catch.

“He hit it pretty high … that corner is pretty deep, it’s a little tricky. But I got back there in time to get a good jump at it,” Langford said, who was then asked if the ball would have gone over the wall. “I’m not sure. I know it was close.”

.TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Josh Sborz (right rotator cuff strain) struck out two while throwing only 12 pitches over 1 1/3 innings in his seventh rehab appearance since June 16, and averaged 93.6 mph on his fastball. Bochy, without elaborating, said that the reliever will be back soon.

UP NEXT

Padres: Back home to open a three-game series against Arizona on Friday night.

Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-4, 3.40 ERA) pitches against Tampa Bay in the opener of another series at home.

