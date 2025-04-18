Marlins aim to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies

Miami Marlins (8-10, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-8, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45…

Miami Marlins (8-10, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy (Montero) Alcantara (2-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-1, 4.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -217, Marlins +179; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins look to end a three-game skid with a win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has an 11-8 record overall and a 7-3 record at home. The Phillies have an 8-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami has an 8-10 record overall and a 2-3 record in road games. The Marlins have a 7-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Alexander Castellanos has a .304 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has five doubles and three home runs. Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-33 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has three doubles for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Alexander Castellanos: day-to-day (hip), Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

