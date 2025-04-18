Mets play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (9-10, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (12-7, first in the NL East) New…

St. Louis Cardinals (9-10, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (12-7, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -171, Cardinals +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

New York is 12-7 overall and 6-1 at home. The Mets have a 9-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis is 9-10 overall and 1-6 on the road. The Cardinals have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .420.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Morgan Alonso leads the Mets with five home runs while slugging .687. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan James Arenado has six doubles and two home runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 16-for-39 with four doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .241 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (back), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.