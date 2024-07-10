Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 2 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-47, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-39, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-47, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-39, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Martin Perez (1-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (5-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -156, Pirates +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 27-14 record at home and a 53-39 record overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .255, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Pittsburgh is 44-47 overall and 22-23 on the road. The Pirates have a 32-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 41 RBI for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 6-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 17 home runs while slugging .486. Rowdy Tellez is 11-for-30 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates: 5-5, .250 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (neck), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.