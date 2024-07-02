Pirates open 3-game series against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (43-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-43, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (43-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-43, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (5-3, 3.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (9-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -128, Cardinals +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has a 19-20 record in home games and a 40-43 record overall. The Pirates have gone 28-12 in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has a 19-22 record in road games and a 43-40 record overall. The Cardinals have a 29-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Pirates. Rowdy Tellez is 7-for-31 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Masyn Winn has a .286 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 16 doubles, three triples and four home runs. Brendan Donovan is 13-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .199 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (arm), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

