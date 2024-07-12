Phillies release utility player Whit Merrifield, recall Weston Wilson from Triple-A

The Philadelphia Phillies have released utility player Whit Merrifield and recalled Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Phillies President of…

The Philadelphia Phillies have released utility player Whit Merrifield and recalled Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced the moves ahead of Friday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics. The Phillies will owe Merrifield $3 million of his $7 million salary.

Merrifield, 35, appeared in 53 games for the Phillies, making 20 starts in left field, 12 at second base and eight at third base. He batted .199 with 11 RBI and 21 runs scored in 174 plate appearances.

The Phillies signed Merrifield as a free agent on Feb. 19.

Wilson arrives for a second stint with the Phillies this season. The 29-year-old made his season debut on June 9 against the New York Mets at London Stadium. He has batted .315 with 10 homers and 20 RBI in 20 games with the IronPigs since being optioned.

Wilson was named International League Player of the Week on July 1. The Phillies signed him as a free agent in January 2023.

