AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Division First Round
(Best-of-3)
Atlantic Division
Providence vs. Springfield
Wednesday, April 23: Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, April 25: Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 27: Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Wednesday, April 23: Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, April 25: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 27: Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
North Division
Toronto vs. Cleveland
Thursday, April 24: Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 26: Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 27: Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Central Division
Chicago vs. Rockford
Wednesday, April 23: Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 25: Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 27: Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Pacific Division
Abbotsford vs. Tucson
Wednesday, April 23: Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Thursday, April 24: Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 26: Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario vs. San Jose
Thursday, April 24: San Jose vs. Ontario at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 26: San Jose vs. Ontario at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
x-Monday, April 28: San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley 1, Calgary 0
Tuesday, April 22: Coachella Valley 4, Calgary 3, 3OT
Saturday, April 26: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 27: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
