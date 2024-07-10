Phillies face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-37, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-32, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-37, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-32, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (9-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (6-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -136, Dodgers +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia has gone 34-14 in home games and 59-32 overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .259, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 55-37 overall and 27-18 on the road. The Dodgers have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .438.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with a .299 batting average, and has 20 doubles, 20 home runs, 47 walks and 58 RBI. Trea Turner is 16-for-42 with five home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 28 home runs while slugging .636. Will Smith is 12-for-42 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 4-6, .251 batting average, 7.28 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: day-to-day (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

