Padres and Diamondbacks meet with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (44-45, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-44, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (44-45, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-44, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (5-6, 5.42 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (7-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -128, Diamondbacks +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Diego has a 25-23 record at home and a 49-44 record overall. The Padres have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .326.

Arizona is 22-24 on the road and 44-45 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has 12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 40 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14-for-41 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 22 home runs while slugging .516. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14-for-42 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .280 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (back), Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

