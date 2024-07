Olympic Rowing Results

Monday Men Single Sculls Semifinals Semifinal E/F 1 1. Vladislav Yakovlev, Kazakhstan, 7:26.20 (FE). 2. Mohamed Taieb, Tunisia, 7:29.64 (FE).…

Monday

Men

Single Sculls

Semifinals

Semifinal E/F 1

1. Vladislav Yakovlev, Kazakhstan, 7:26.20 (FE).

2. Mohamed Taieb, Tunisia, 7:29.64 (FE).

3. Memo Memo, Indonesia, 7:32.18 (FE).

4. Andre Matias, Angola, 8:01.63 (FF).

Semifinal E/F 2

1. Dara Alizadeh, Bermuda, 7:33.38 (FE).

2. Stephen Cox, Zimbabwe, 7:36.59 (FE).

3. Premanut Wattananusith, Thailand, 7:48.78 (FE).

4. Mohamed Bukrah, Libya, 8:00.42 (FF).

5. Abdalla Ahmed, Sudan, 8:10.68 (FF).

Women

Single Sculls

Semifinals

Semifinal E/F 1

1. Yariulvis Cobas Garcia, Cuba, 8:36.16 (FE).

2. Saiyidah Aisyah Binte Mohamed Rafaee, Singapore, 8:47.41 (FE).

3. Soaad Alfaqaan, Kuwait, 9:01.78 (FE).

4. Akoko Komlanvi, Togo, 9:16.28 (FF).

Semifinal E/F 2

1. Nihed Benchadli, Algeria, 8:34.67 (FE).

2. Kathleen Noble, Uganda, 8:38.70 (FE).

3. Evidelia Gonzalez Jarquin, Nicaragua, 8:43.78 (FE).

4. Majdouline El Allaoui, Morocco, 8:49.70 (FF).

