With lefty A.J. Minter mulling season-ending surgery, Mets re-sign Brooks Raley to $1.85M deal

NEW YORK (AP) — With reliever A.J. Minter sidelined long term, the New York Mets re-signed fellow left-hander Brooks Raley to a one-year contract Tuesday that guarantees $1.85 million.

Raley is throwing bullpens as he recovers from elbow surgery last May, but it’s unclear when he could be ready to join the bullpen. He was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Minter is on the IL with a left lat strain after getting hurt Saturday in Washington. He underwent an MRI on Sunday, and season-ending surgery is a possibility.

“What we know right now is we’re dealing with a pretty significant injury here,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “That’s why we’re providing him with all the information, so he makes the right decision.”

Mendoza said Minter has received multiple opinions and was mulling a course of action, with a decision expected in “probably another day or two.” A treatment program of rest and rehabilitation, rather than surgery, remains an option — but the 31-year-old pitcher will be unavailable for an extended period regardless.

It’s a significant setback for New York’s bullpen, a huge reason the Mets entered Tuesday night’s series opener against Arizona with the best record in the majors at 20-9.

Minter joined the Mets as a free agent in January, leaving the NL East rival Atlanta Braves for a $22 million, two-year contract that includes an $11 million player option for 2026.

He has a 1.64 ERA and seven holds in 13 appearances as the top left-handed setup man for closer Edwin Díaz. Minter has struck out 14 and walked five in 11 innings.

“It’s a big blow, I’m not going to lie. Not only because of his ability to throw high leverage, but his ability to get lefties and righties,” Mendoza said. “But guys will step up. Guys will continue to get opportunities, and we’ve got to keep going. It sucks for him, especially going down this early.”

A seven-year veteran, Raley made eight appearances for the Mets last season before getting hurt, the last on April 19, and then became a free agent in November. He was 1-2 with a 2.80 ERA and three saves in 66 outings for New York in 2023.

Raley, who turns 37 in late June, is 6-10 with a 4.04 ERA and 12 saves with the Chicago Cubs (2012-13), Cincinnati (2020), Houston (2020-21), Tampa Bay (2022) and the Mets (2023-24). He pitched in South Korea from 2015-19.

“He’s going to go down to Florida and continue to throw his bullpens, so hopefully in the next couple of weeks he starts facing batters, and then we’ll go from there,” Mendoza said.

Raley gets a $1.5 million salary this year. His deal includes a $4.75 million team option for 2026 with a $350,000 buyout.

He would get a $250,000 bonus if added to the active major league roster this year and could earn $900,000 more in performance bonuses for games as a pitcher: $125,000 each for 10, 15 and 20, and $175,000 apiece for 25, 30 and 35.

Raley could earn $1.75 million in performance bonuses in 2026 for games as a pitcher: $250,000 each for 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60 and 65.

New York also transferred left-hander Sean Manaea to the 60-day IL, recalled right-hander Kevin Herget from Triple-A Syracuse and designated right-hander Jose Ureña for assignment.

Ureña threw 68 pitches over the final three innings Monday at Washington to get the save in a 19-5 victory. He allowed five runs and seven hits with one walks and three strikeouts.

Mendoza said left-hander Brandon Waddell will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to pitch some part of Wednesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks as the Mets give Kodai Senga his customary fifth day of rest.

Left fielder Brandon Nimmo was out of the starting lineup Tuesday night because he was feeling ill after catching a bug that’s been going around the Mets’ clubhouse.

“I think last night and this morning, that’s when it got him pretty good,” Mendoza said.

Nimmo matched a franchise record Monday with nine RBIs, including a grand slam and a three-run homer against the Nationals.

“I’m not resting Brandon — especially after that game last night,” Mendoza said with a smile. “He’s just sick today. He’s in rough shape right now. We’ve got a lot of guys dealing with this flu, whatever you want to call it, and fever, pretty weak. So he’s getting an IV right now and hopefully he’s a player for us at some point today. But we’ve got to give him a couple hours.”

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

