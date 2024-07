Saturday Men Single Sculls Heat 1 1. Thomas Mackintosh, New Zealand, 6:55.92 (Q). 2. Stefanos Ntouskos, Greece, 7:01.79 (Q). 3.…

Saturday

Men

Single Sculls

Heat 1

1. Thomas Mackintosh, New Zealand, 6:55.92 (Q).

2. Stefanos Ntouskos, Greece, 7:01.79 (Q).

3. Abdelkhalek Elbanna, Egypt, 7:05.06 (Q).

4. Balraj Panwar, India, 7:07.11 (R).

5. Vladislav Yakovlev, Kazakhstan, 7:21.56 (R).

6. Andre Matias, Angola, 7:52.78 (R).

