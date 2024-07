Tuesday Women Single Sculls Quarterfinals Quarterfinal 1 1. Tara Rigney, Australia, 7:30.57 (SA/B). 2. Kara Kohler, United States, 7:34.96 (SA/B).…

Tuesday

Women

Single Sculls

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1

1. Tara Rigney, Australia, 7:30.57 (SA/B).

2. Kara Kohler, United States, 7:34.96 (SA/B).

3. Desislava Angelova, Bulgaria, 7:41.25 (SA/B).

4. Beatriz Cunha Tavares Cardoso, Brazil, 7:47.29 (SC/D).

5. Adriana Sanguineti, Peru, 7:57.84 (SC/D).

6. Fatemeh Mojallaltopraghghale, Iran, 8:00.37 (SC/D).

