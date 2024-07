Olympic Judo Results

Saturday Men 60 kg Elimination Round of 32 Andrea Carlino, Italy, def. Joshua Katz, Australia, Waza-ari, O-uchi-gari, 4:19. Dilshot Khalmatov,…

Saturday

Men

60 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Andrea Carlino, Italy, def. Joshua Katz, Australia, Waza-ari, O-uchi-gari, 4:19.

Dilshot Khalmatov, Ukraine, def. Doston Ruziev, Uzbekistan, Waza-ari, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 5:18.

Yeldos Smetov, Kazakhstan, def. Tornike Tsjakadoea, Netherlands, Ippon, 5:35.

Jorre Verstraeten, Belgium, def. Jairo Moreno, El Salvador, Waza-ari, Ko-soto-gari, 4:00.

Michel Augusto, Brazil, def. Sebastian Sancho, Costa Rica, Waza-ari, O-uchi-gari, 4:00.

Yam Wolczak, Israel, def. Arnold Kisoka, Congo, Ippon, Okuri-eri-jime, 1:17.

Ashley McKenzie, Jamaica, def. Hesham Makabr, Yemen, Ippon, Tai-otoshi, 2:56.

Ariunbold Enkhtaivan, Mongolia, def. Youssry Samy, Egypt, Ippon, Seoi-otoshi, 1:11.

Kim Won Jin, South Korea, def. Simon Zulu, Zambia, Ippon, 1:30.

Elimination Round of 16

Yang Yung Wei, Taiwan, def. Andrea Carlino, Italy, Ippon, 7:52.

Yeldos Smetov, Kazakhstan, def. Dilshot Khalmatov, Ukraine, Waza-ari, Sode-tsurikomi-goshi, 4:00.

Francisco Garrigos, Spain, def. Jorre Verstraeten, Belgium, Waza-ari, Sumi-gaeshi, 6:57.

Ryuju Nagayama, Japan, def. Michel Augusto, Brazil, Ippon, 7:37.

Giorgi Sardalashvili, Georgia, def. Yam Wolczak, Israel, Ippon, 2:42.

Salih Yildiz, Turkey, def. Ashley McKenzie, Jamaica, Waza-ari, Kata-guruma, 4:00.

Luka Mkheidze, France, def. Ariunbold Enkhtaivan, Mongolia, Ippon, 3:47.

Kim Won Jin, South Korea, def. Balabay Aghayev, Azerbaijan, Ippon, 5:05.

Women

48 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Maria Celia Laborde, United States, def. Guo Zongying, China, Ippon, 3:11.

Tara Babulfath, Sweden, def. Lee Hyekyeong, South Korea, Ippon, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 2:45.

Khalimajon Kurbonova, Uzbekistan, def. Leyla Aliyeva, Azerbaijan, Waza-ari, Uki-otoshi, 4:00.

Natsumi Tsunoda, Japan, def. Natasha Ferreira, Brazil, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 0:46.

Geronay Whitebooi, South Africa, def. Jacqueline Solis, Guatemala, Ippon, 3:47.

Shirine Boukli, France, def. Tugce Beder, Turkey, Ippon, Kuzure-kesa-gatame, 3:25.

Oumaima Bedioui, Tunisia, def. Thi Tinh Hoang, Vietnam, Waza-ari, Kata-guruma, 4:00.

Baasankhuu Bavuudorj, Mongolia, def. Katryna Esposito, Malta, Ippon, 3:40.

Katharina Tanzer, Austria, def. Wong Ka Lee, Hong Kong, Ippon, 1:52.

Catarina Costa, Portugal, def. Katharina Menz, Germany, Waza-ari, Kata-guruma, 4:00.

Gabriela Narvaez, Paraguay, def. Virginia Aymard, Gabon, Ippon, 2:39.

Abiba Abuzhakynova, Kazakhstan, def. Shira Rishony, Israel, Waza-ari, O-uchi-gari, 4:00.

Lin Chen-Hao, Taiwan, def. Erika Lasso, Colombia, Ippon, 2:57.

Milica Nikolic, Serbia, def. Marusa Stangar, Slovenia, Waza-ari, Ippon-seoi-nage, 4:00.

Laura Martinez Abelenda, Spain, def. Mary Dee Vargas Ley, Chile, Waza-ari, O-uchi-gari, 4:00.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.