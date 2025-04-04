Ex-Real Madrid player Canales injures his leg after kicking door in locker room argument

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Real Madrid midfielder Sergio Canales has injured his left leg from kicking and breaking a…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Real Madrid midfielder Sergio Canales has injured his left leg from kicking and breaking a crystal door after an argument with his Monterrey coach Martin Demichelis.

According to the club on Friday, the disagreement and injury happened in the locker room after Thursday’s practice at the team’s training center.

Canales was reportedly frustrated about the team’s poor performances and questioned Demichelis.

“You can put the headline that you prefer,” Demichelis said. “We are open to the player’s opinion. In every locker room you can exchange opinions, and I like that so we can grow.”

Monterrey is ninth in the Mexican Clausura and, despite having the fourth highest payroll in the league, could miss the playoffs with three rounds left. The club has already been eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup in the round of 16.

The injury has put in doubt Canales’ availability to face visiting Chivas on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Canales signed a three-year deal with Monterrey in the summer of 2023 after winning the UEFA Nations League with Spain.

Demichelis came to Monterrey last year from River Plate. As a player he won the Premier League with Manchester City and represented Argentina at two World Cups.

“We know what is at stake in the weekend,” Demichelis said.

Besides Canales, who has 30 caps with Spain, the club recently signed former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The squad also includes former Valencia players Lucas Ocampo (Argentina), Jesus Corona (Mexico) and Oliver Torres (Spain).

They are entered in the next Club World Cup this summer.

