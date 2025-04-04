By the numbers: De Bruyne’s masterful decade at Man City

Kevin De Bruyne has announced he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 years at the club.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at his time at City:
2
De Bruyne was named Premier League player of the season in 2019-20 and 2021-22.
16
The number of major trophies De Bruyne has helped City win over the past decade. The haul: six Premier League titles (2018, ‘19 and 2021-24); the Champions League (2023); the FA Cup twice (2019 and ’23); five English League Cup titles; the 2023 UEFA Super Cup; and the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.
70
The number of Premier League goals the midfielder has scored in 280 appearances. He scored 15 league goals in the 2021-22 season.
118
The Belgium playmaker is second all-time in the Premier League with 118 assists. Ryan Giggs tops the list with 162. Only five players have 100 or more assists. Stats provider Opta said: “Of players to make 50+ appearances in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne has the best minutes-per-assist ratio in the competition’s history (177). Unparalleled.”
___
