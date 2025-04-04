By the numbers: De Bruyne’s masterful decade at Man City

Kevin De Bruyne has announced he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 years at…

Kevin De Bruyne has announced he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 years at the club.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at his time at City:

2

De Bruyne was named Premier League player of the season in 2019-20 and 2021-22.

16

The number of major trophies De Bruyne has helped City win over the past decade. The haul: six Premier League titles (2018, ‘19 and 2021-24); the Champions League (2023); the FA Cup twice (2019 and ’23); five English League Cup titles; the 2023 UEFA Super Cup; and the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

70

The number of Premier League goals the midfielder has scored in 280 appearances. He scored 15 league goals in the 2021-22 season.

118

The Belgium playmaker is second all-time in the Premier League with 118 assists. Ryan Giggs tops the list with 162. Only five players have 100 or more assists. Stats provider Opta said: “Of players to make 50+ appearances in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne has the best minutes-per-assist ratio in the competition’s history (177). Unparalleled.”

