Saturday

Women

Épée Individual

Table of 64

Nardin Ehab, Egypt, def. Shirwit Gaber, Egypt, 15-9, 17:26.

Miho Yoshimura, Japan, def. Tufaha Uwihoreye, Rwanda, 15-7, 13:10.

Aya Hussein, Egypt, def. Ndeye Bineta Diongue, Senegal, 15-14, 14:29.

Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman, Singapore, def. Maria Luisa Doig Calderon, Peru, 15-14, 17:55.

