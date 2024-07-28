Olympic Cycling Results

Sunday
Women
Cross-country
1. Pauline Ferrand Prevot, France, 1:26:02.
2. Haley Batten, United States, 1:28:59.
3. Jenny Rissveds, Sweden, 1:29:04.
4. Puck Pieterse, Netherlands, 1:29:25.
5. Evie Richards, Britain, 1:29:29.
6. Laura Stigger, Austria, 1:30:15.
7. Alessandra Keller, Switzerland, 1:30:43.
8. Samara Maxwell, New Zealand, 1:30:43.
9. Anne Terpstra, Netherlands, 1:31:35.
10. Blanka Vas, Hungary, 1:31:42.
11. Chiara Teocchi, Italy, 1:31:52.
12. Savilia Blunk, United States, 1:31:52.
13. Rebecca Henderson, Australia, 1:32:44.
14. Martina Berta, Italy, 1:32:50.
15. Caroline Bohe, Denmark, 1:33:11.
16. Nina Benz, Germany, 1:33:43.
17. Isabella Holmgren, Canada, 1:33:43.
18. Mona Mitterwallner, Austria, 1:34:44.
19. Janika Loiv, Estonia, 1:35:05.
20. Candice Lill, South Africa, 1:35:33.
21. Sina Frei, Switzerland, 1:35:34.
22. Wu Zhifan, China, 1:36:07.
23. Ella Maclean-Howell, Britain, 1:36:26.
24. Sofie Heby Pedersen, Denmark, 1 LAP.
25. Emeline Detilleux, Belgium, 1 LAP.
26. Yana Belomoina, Ukraine, 1 LAP.
27. Paula Gorycka, Poland, 2 LAPS.
28. Raiza Goulao Henrique, Brazil, 2 LAPS.
29. Raquel Queiros, Portugal, 2 LAPS.
30. Tanja Zakelj, Slovenia, 2 LAPS.
31. Adela Holubova, Czech Republic, 2 LAPS.
32. Urara Kawaguchi, Japan, 3 LAPS.
33. Erika Monserrath Rodriguez Suarez, Mexico, 4 LAPS.
34. Jazilla Mwamikazi, Rwanda, 5 LAPS.
35. Loana Lecomte, France, DNF.
35. Aurelie Halbwachs, Mauritius, DNF.
