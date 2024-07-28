Olympic Cycling Results

Sunday Women Cross-country 1. Pauline Ferrand Prevot, France, 1:26:02. 2. Haley Batten, United States, 1:28:59. 3. Jenny Rissveds, Sweden, 1:29:04.…

Sunday

Women

Cross-country

1. Pauline Ferrand Prevot, France, 1:26:02.

2. Haley Batten, United States, 1:28:59.

3. Jenny Rissveds, Sweden, 1:29:04.

4. Puck Pieterse, Netherlands, 1:29:25.

5. Evie Richards, Britain, 1:29:29.

6. Laura Stigger, Austria, 1:30:15.

7. Alessandra Keller, Switzerland, 1:30:43.

8. Samara Maxwell, New Zealand, 1:30:43.

9. Anne Terpstra, Netherlands, 1:31:35.

10. Blanka Vas, Hungary, 1:31:42.

11. Chiara Teocchi, Italy, 1:31:52.

12. Savilia Blunk, United States, 1:31:52.

13. Rebecca Henderson, Australia, 1:32:44.

14. Martina Berta, Italy, 1:32:50.

15. Caroline Bohe, Denmark, 1:33:11.

16. Nina Benz, Germany, 1:33:43.

17. Isabella Holmgren, Canada, 1:33:43.

18. Mona Mitterwallner, Austria, 1:34:44.

19. Janika Loiv, Estonia, 1:35:05.

20. Candice Lill, South Africa, 1:35:33.

21. Sina Frei, Switzerland, 1:35:34.

22. Wu Zhifan, China, 1:36:07.

23. Ella Maclean-Howell, Britain, 1:36:26.

24. Sofie Heby Pedersen, Denmark, 1 LAP.

25. Emeline Detilleux, Belgium, 1 LAP.

26. Yana Belomoina, Ukraine, 1 LAP.

27. Paula Gorycka, Poland, 2 LAPS.

28. Raiza Goulao Henrique, Brazil, 2 LAPS.

29. Raquel Queiros, Portugal, 2 LAPS.

30. Tanja Zakelj, Slovenia, 2 LAPS.

31. Adela Holubova, Czech Republic, 2 LAPS.

32. Urara Kawaguchi, Japan, 3 LAPS.

33. Erika Monserrath Rodriguez Suarez, Mexico, 4 LAPS.

34. Jazilla Mwamikazi, Rwanda, 5 LAPS.

35. Loana Lecomte, France, DNF.

35. Aurelie Halbwachs, Mauritius, DNF.

