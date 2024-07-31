Live Radio
Home » Sports » Olympic Badminton Results

Olympic Badminton Results

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 4:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wednesday

Men

Singles

Group Play Stage

Group P

Misha Zilberman, Israel, def. Prince Dahal, Nepal, 21-12, 21-10.

Women

Singles

Group Play Stage

Group H

Kim Ga Eun, South Korea, def. Jin Wei Goh, Malaysia, 21-17, 20-22, 23-21.

Group K

Beiwen Zhang, United States, def. Thuy Linh Nguyen, Vietnam, 22-20, 22-20.

Group C

Akane Yamaguchi, Japan, def. Michelle Li, Canada, 22-24, 21-17, 21-12.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up