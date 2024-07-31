Olympic Badminton Results

Wednesday Men Singles Group Play Stage Group P Misha Zilberman, Israel, def. Prince Dahal, Nepal, 21-12, 21-10. Women Singles Group…

Wednesday

Men

Singles

Group Play Stage

Group P

Misha Zilberman, Israel, def. Prince Dahal, Nepal, 21-12, 21-10.

Women

Singles

Group Play Stage

Group H

Kim Ga Eun, South Korea, def. Jin Wei Goh, Malaysia, 21-17, 20-22, 23-21.

Group K

Beiwen Zhang, United States, def. Thuy Linh Nguyen, Vietnam, 22-20, 22-20.

Group C

Akane Yamaguchi, Japan, def. Michelle Li, Canada, 22-24, 21-17, 21-12.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.