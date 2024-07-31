Olympic Badminton Results

Wednesday
Men
Singles
Group Play Stage
Group P
Misha Zilberman, Israel, def. Prince Dahal, Nepal, 21-12, 21-10.
Women
Singles
Group Play Stage
Group H
Kim Ga Eun, South Korea, def. Jin Wei Goh, Malaysia, 21-17, 20-22, 23-21.
Group K
Beiwen Zhang, United States, def. Thuy Linh Nguyen, Vietnam, 22-20, 22-20.
Group C
Akane Yamaguchi, Japan, def. Michelle Li, Canada, 22-24, 21-17, 21-12.
