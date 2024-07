Monday Men’s Team 1/8 Elimination Round Japan (Takaharu Furukawa; Junya Nakanishi; Fumiya Saito), def. Mexico (Matias Grande; Bruno Martinez Wing;…

Monday

Men’s Team

1/8 Elimination Round

Japan (Takaharu Furukawa; Junya Nakanishi; Fumiya Saito), def. Mexico (Matias Grande; Bruno Martinez Wing; Carlos Rojas), 5-1.

Taiwan (Lin Zih-Siang; Tang Chih-Chun; Tai Yu-Hsuan), def. Britain (Conor Hall; Tom Hall; Alex Wise), 6-0.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.